David Bowie's Hair Is Expected to Sell for More Than $4,000

What's the most you've ever spent on your hair? What about on someone else's hair? If your answer is under $4,000, then you're probably like most people. However, that also means you haven't had the opportunity to buy David Bowie's hair. According to the Associated Press, an auction house will be selling off some of David Bowie's hair and they're expecting it to go for more than $4,000 for it.

David Bowie's hair is almost as iconic as he is — Ziggy Stardust, Major Tom and Aladdin Sane all inspired some serious beauty moments. The hair reportedly comes from an employee at Madame Tussauds who took some of the late artist's hair in the '80s when they were working on his wax figure. Heritage Auctions will be auctioning of David Bowie's hair this Saturday in Beverly Hills.