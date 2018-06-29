10 Pretty Highlight Ideas for Brunettes

So you want to go lighter for summer without going full-on blonde? You can keep your status as a brunette by asking your colorist for caramel highlights.

The color can be added to any brunette's hair using techniques like balayage, or with foils, to lighten up the base in a subtle way. When the creamy color is evening distributed and placed on the right areas, it should mimic what the sun does naturally, giving the hair a more dimensional look.

It also happens to be one of the most flattering (and popular) highlight shades for dark brown hair. The proof is in these 10 celebrity hairstyle pics. Keep scrolling to see how stars like Eva Longoria, Jasmine Tookes, and even Jennifer Lopez have given this trend a shot.

VIDEO: Jessica Alba on How to Be the Perfect Cover Girl