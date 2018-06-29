10 Pretty Highlight Ideas for Brunettes

So you want to go lighter for summer without going full-on blonde? You can keep your status as a brunette by asking your colorist for caramel highlights. 

The color can be added to any brunette's hair using techniques like balayage, or with foils, to lighten up the base in a subtle way. When the creamy color is evening distributed and placed on the right areas, it should mimic what the sun does naturally, giving the hair a more dimensional look. 

It also happens to be one of the most flattering (and popular) highlight shades for dark brown hair. The proof is in these 10 celebrity hairstyle pics. Keep scrolling to see how stars like Eva Longoria, Jasmine Tookes, and even Jennifer Lopez have given this trend a shot. 

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling used the color to create an ombréd look.

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes's caramel highlights begin a few inches away from her hair line, growing lighter as they reach the tips.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria opted for face-framing caramel highlights, drawing attention to her facial features. 

Jennifer Lopez

You don't have to stick with a subtle use of the color. Over time, you can ask your colorist to add in more and more caramel highlights until you reach a shade similar to Jennifer Lopez.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale's highlights stand out even more when styled in loose, cascading waves.

Priyanka Chopra

A darker caramel highlight gives warmth to a brunette base like Priyanka Chopra's. 

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn's sun-kissed highlights are really only visible from the middle to the tip of her hair.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale has tried every hair color out there, but she frequently returns to this brunette bob lightened up with caramel highlights. 

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara's highlights are focused towards the ends of her hair, but there isn't a harsh line of demarcation. Bring this photo to the salon if you want a super, super natural look.

Alessandra Ambrosio

You can also ask for all-over caramel highlights that go up to the root. Your inspiration? Alessandra Ambrosio.

