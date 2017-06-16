Daily Beauty Buzz: Katie Holmes' Undone Waves

It isn't really summer until you start working beach waves, right?

Katie Holmes knows—at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City, the star went for effortless, undone curls with no signs of a precise part in sight. We love how she simply threw her layers to one side, and how the low-key vibe provided a nice contrast against her otherwise polished ensemble.

Whether your hair is straight or super-curly, a look like this can be achieved just as easily. For straight hair, simply use a air-drying cream or leave in conditioner on damp hair, then let the summer heat do its thing to dry your hair naturally. Then, use a small-barrel curling iron over individual sections that need extra love to give them some shape.

If your hair is on the curlier side, arm yourself with a diffuser and beach waving spray. Section your hair into workable areas, mist on the appropriate amount of waving spray, then use the diffuser to scrunch your curls until their natural curves start to show. The diffuser's unique shape helps to evenly distribute the heat, so that no one area gets more, and each of your ringlets dry with nary a sign of frizz. Repeat these motions over each section, and once you're finished, toss your hair to one side, and work a few pumps of serum through the ends to loosen any of the curls.