Daily Beauty Buzz: Elizabeth Olsen's Loose Braid

Now here's a hairstyle ripe for your Pinterest board.

Last night at the Los Angeles premiere of Wind River, Elizabeth Olsen wore the dreamiest side braid that made our Free People-wearing hearts sing, which was created by her hairstylist Mark Townsend. She paired the effect with a neutral smoky eye, terracotta lip, and a one-shoulder floral number. We're obsessed with the windswept, touchable texture, not to mention those face-framing wisps.

VIDEO: How to Do a Fishtail Braid

RELATED: Lea Michele's Braided Ponytail Is Basically an Optical Illusion

Recreate the look on yourself by first creating a deep side part, then gather your layers over the side where the most hair is sectioned. Add some grip to clean strands with a blast of dry shampoo, leave out two large chunks of hair near your face, and begin loosely twisting a braid just above your chin.

The plait should get smaller as you reach the bottom, though you can pull out the hair closer to the top portion of the braid to make it appear bigger. Tie it off with a clear elastic, and with your curling wand, take the two large chunks of hair you left out and wind them outward. Once you've formed two loose curls, take the lengths and tuck them into the top part of your braid, making sure the strands graze your forehead ever so slightly.