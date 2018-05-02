8 Manicure & Pedicure Nail Polish Pairings to Consider this Summer 

If you're one of those people that stands in front of the nail polish wall at the salon for 10 minutes before picking a shade, we get it: All of the options to choose from can be overwhelming.

Your nail polish possibilities are even more endless during the summer when pedicures are thrown into the mix. When you're trying to figure out a shade to paint your toes that will also compliment the one that's going on your fingers, it can be tough to know where to start. That's why we turned to top celebrity manicurists to narrow down some of best manicure and pedicure color combinations to try for summer. 

Keep scrolling for eight nail polish pairings to consider for your upcoming mani/pedi appointments.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Beige and Neon 

"Beiges and neons are the biggest trends for summer and they were all over the runways," says celebrity manicurist Ashlie Johnson. "I've been loving an opaque shade on the hands paired with an amazing fluorescent tone on the toes." 

TRY: Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Beige Beige and Magnetic ($28 each; chanel.com). 

2 of 8 Courtesy

Simple Pastels 

Aren't a fan of bright colors? "You can't go wrong with pastel nails," says manicurist Ji Baek. One word of wisdom? "Cooler tones like greens and blues do look best on the feet while warmer tones like peach and pink work on hands." 

TRY: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Bourbon Belle ($8; target.com) and Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Bitter Buddhist ($18; net-a-porter.com). 

3 of 8 Courtesy

Color Blocking

If you like the idea of color-blocking, but aren't ready to test-drive it with your clothing, try it on your nails instead. Baek recommends pairing lemon yellow with coral or violet and deep navy. 

TRY: OPI Nail Polish in Exotic Birds Do Not Tweet ($11; ulta.com) and TenOverTen Nail Polish in Cliff ($18; net-a-porter.com). 

4 of 8 Courtesy

Mint and Silver 

"Pairing a full coverage, opaque shade with a silvery shimmer gives your look an overall edge," says celebrity manicurist Jenna Hipp. "When worn together, these two shades have a vintage-y feel that's still somehow futuristic." 

TRY: Burberry Nail Polish in Aqua Green ($23; net-a-porter.com) and NARS Iconic Nail Polish in Amarapura ($20; net-a-porter.com). 

5 of 8 Courtesy

Shades of Blue 

"In the summer, I like to give my clients something fun on the toes and maybe even go a little overboard," says celebrity manicurist Lisa Logan. "The fingertips should subtly hint at the color that's on the feet." 

TRY: Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in First View ($12; target.com) and Christian Louboutin Beauty Nail Color in Baraboum ($50; net-a-porter.com). 

6 of 8 Courtesy

Complimentary Tones 

"A great way to freshen up your nails for summer is to ditch the matching mani/pedi duo for two different, but related, colors," says celebrity manicurist April Foreman. "I prefer the darker shade on the toes, but honestly, anything goes." 

TRY: Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Faunt Leroy ($18; net-a-porter.com) and Côte Nail Polish in No. 78 ($18; coteshop.co). 

7 of 8 Courtesy

Ocean Shades 

"Try a sheer, sandy hue on the hands and let the toes do all the talking with a deep, sea blue," says Hipp. "Both shades look best in direct sunlight, which is all the more reason to hit the beach."

TRY: Tom Ford Beauty Nail Polish in Sugar Dune ($35; net-a-porter.com) and Oribe The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in Deep Teal ($32; net-a-porter.com). 

8 of 8 Courtesy

Warm and Sunny

"Taking a risk this time of year is really important," says manicurist Deborah Lippmann. "Try a brighter shade and you might be surprised how happy it makes you."  Instead of classic ballet pink, she suggests going with beige on the fingers, and bright orange toes.

TRY: Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Naked ($18; barneys.com) and Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Hot Child In The City ($20; net-a-porter.com). 

