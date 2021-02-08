10 Ways to Style Curtain Bangs, According to Celebrities
It's the versatility for me.
Getting bangs often coincides with major life events like a break up, promotion at work, or milestone birthday, but fresh bangs will make any existing cut feel like an entirely new look without losing any length.
As far as what kind of fringe to try, curtain bangs are the anomaly of bang styles. The long, face-framing pieces look amazing on each and every hair type and texture. That said, it's the versatility of curtain bangs that make them a trending style on both TikTok and among celebrities.
Curtain bangs are also ridiculously low-maintenance as far as bangs go, because the long pieces can be blended seamlessly into the rest of your hair once you're ready to grow them out. So, yes, curtain bangs are almost as effortless as they look.
So, if TikTok and Instagram's algorithms have you seriously considering curtain bangs, let the following 10 celebrities demonstrate the many ways to style them.
VIDEO: How to Trim Your Own Bangs Without Screwing Them Up
Selena Gomez's Curly Bangs
Selena Gomez demonstrates why long, face-framing bangs and natural curls are a gorgeous combo. Scrunch or twist a hydrating shaping cream like Pantene's Curl Affair Curl (Re) Shaping Cream into hair between washes for defined curls without the crunch.
Halle Berry's Effortless Bun
Soft, wavy curtain bangs are the perfect accessory to any updo, including Halle Berry's effortless bun.
Hilary Duff's Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle
Whether you pull the top half your hair up into a bun, ponytail, or braid it, curtain bangs like Hilary Duff's add softness to the classic style. Give waves a piecey, lived-in finish by finishing things off with a bit of texture spray like R+Co Bleu's Lifestyler Volume + Texture Spray.
Yara Shahidi's Naturally Curly Curtain Bangs
Yara Shahidi demonstrates how versatile a set of curtain bangs can be — especially when paired with gradual layers on 4A curls. Boost shine between wash days with a nourishing hair oil like the one from Pantene's Gold Series.
Kaley Cuoco's Feathered Curtain Bangs
The Flight Attendant star's swoopy, feathered bangs are a prime example of how to style curtain bangs as they grow out. To keep the pieces away from your face, use a hot round brush to lift and set the hair in place. Ghd's Rise Hot Round Brush is designed to maintain a constant, optimal temperature throughout your styling session to prevent exposing hair to unnecessary extreme heat.
Camila Cabello's High Ponytail
A set of face curtains like Camila Cabello's signature bangs will make your go-to high ponytail feel like an entirely new hairstyle. If hair health has been the focus of your haircare routine throughout the pandemic, L'Oréal Paris' Elvive Total Repair 5 Power Restore Multi Use Treatment is a one-step product that can help strengthen and repair hair from breakage that can be caused by wearing tight hairstyles like ponys. The in-shower treatment targets five signs of damage: weak, fried, brittle, tangled, and split-ends, and can be used as a rinse-off mask or leave-in conditioner.
Gigi Hadid's Wispy Curtain Bangs
If you're new to bangs, ease into the trend with a few wispy, temple-length pieces like Gigi Hadid.
Dakota Johnson's Tousled Curtain Bangs
Dakota Johnson demonstrates why curtain bangs are a great option for anyone growing out full, blunt bangs. Parting your fringe down the center and getting some of the weight taken out by your stylist eliminates those awkward grow-out phases and looks like an intentional style. The actress' go-to stylist Mark Townsend is a fan of Dove's Care Between Washes Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo for adding volume and texture throughout the hair for a tousled finish.
Jennifer Lopez's Shaggy Curtain Bangs
Curtain bangs and the shag go hand-in-hand, just take Jennifer Lopez's cut by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for example. The stylist added long bangs to the star's heavily layered mid-length cut to really drive the retro vibe home.
Taraji P. Henson's '60s Waves
When you think of popular '60s hairstyles, you probably picture curtain bangs and extra volume at the crown. This wavy look on Taraji P. Henson by Tym Wallace perfectly captures the decade's biggest hair trends. If you're going to be using hot tools to DIY this style, prep hair with a heat protectant to prevent dryness and breakage. Hot Commodity, a heat protectant spray from the star's TPH haircare line, primes hair while simultaneously nourishing it with ingredients like argan oil and shea butter.