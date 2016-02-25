Natural Hair Was One of NYFW's Biggest Beauty Trends

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lyndsay Green
Feb 25, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Over the past few years, the fashion industry has taken baby steps toward transitioning runway models from pin-straight strands to embracing their natural hair textures. Hairstylists eased us into the idea of accepting frizz and flyaways by occasionally sending models down the runway with bed-head, which soon led to an influx of "I woke up like this" loose waves—a trend that still dominates catwalks from N.Y.C. to Milan.

Every now and then, we'd spy a model with naturally curly hair in the lineup, but this season, curly girls slayed the New York Fashion Week fall 2016 scene. Ringlets of all shapes and sizes bounced down the runway of nearly every show on the NYFW roster, from Alexander Wang to Zac Posen. In fact, Posen opened his show with Aya Jones, whose curls fell along her forehead, and followed her look with 14 others with curls that came in buzz cuts, bobs, and long flowing coils.

It's great to see designers take a step in the direction of broadening the fashion industry's beauty standards. (We're also stoked to see models with curly hair finally taking a break from the hot tools that can disrupt their curl pattern and the hairsprays that zap the moisture out of already brittle hair!)

Scroll through some of our favorite looks of the season, below.

1 of 15 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Carolina Herrera

2 of 15 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Alexander Wang

3 of 15 2016 Getty Images

BCBGMAXAZRIA

4 of 15 Instagram

DKNY

5 of 15 Instagram

Derek Lam

6 of 15 Instagram

Brandon Maxwell

7 of 15 Instagram/dvf

Diane von Furstenberg

8 of 15 Instagram/edun

Edun

9 of 15 Instagram/lacoste

Lacoste

10 of 15 Adam Jeffery/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nicole Miller

11 of 15 Instagram/alecia_morals

Prabal Gurung

12 of 15 Instagram/ralphlauren

Ralph Lauren

13 of 15 Instagram/sophietheallet

Sophie Theallet

14 of 15 Instagram/tadashishoji

Tadashi Shoji

15 of 15 Instagram/zacposen

Zac Posen

