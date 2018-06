If you’re a curly girl, we don’t have to tell you your hair type is prone to frizz. Because of the nature of ringlets, the cuticle (that’s the outer layer of each strand) is more exposed and less able to retain moisture. The cuticle absorbs the air around your hair, and with that expansion comes frizz. To help prevent unwanted pouf, stock up on these five curly-girl-approved frizz-fighters.