Curly Hairstyles

THE LOOK Curly and pulled to the sideHOW-TO Blow-dry hair using a flat brush. "The curls start halfway down the hair shaft, so the trick is to keep the root flat," says stylist Tom Brophy. When dry, part the hair and curl sections with a medium-size iron. "Begin a few inches from the end of the hair, wrap the hair around the iron leaving the ends out," says Brophy. "As you work up the hair shaft towards the root with the iron the curls become larger and looser and the curls towards the end are smaller defined. Pin one side behind the ear to secure the style. Finish with spray gloss for shine and a light hair spray."INSIDER TRICK "Separate the bottom curls but taking hair spray and piecing the sections out. This way the style does not look too coiffed," adds Brophy.