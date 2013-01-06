Corinne Bailey Rae's 3 Bold Looks

British neo-soul singer Corinne Bailey Rae hits the season’s highest notes-punchy red lips, vibrant coral cheeks, and electric blue lashes-without missing a beat!
GET THE LOOK “There’s nothing more striking than a bright red lip,” says makeup artist Kay Montano, who styled Corinne. But the iconic crimson pout does shift slightly from season to season. This fall’s version is matte with an amped-up intensity. To get your complexion ready for the emphasis that a cherry lip brings, Montano recommends dabbing on a sheer concealer to hide minor imperfections. “You have to tone down any redness, otherwise the red lipstick will draw more attention to it,” she says. After using concealer on Rae, Montano smoothed a creamy gold shadow onto lids for a subtle highlight and swiped lashes with black mascara. For the singer’s lips, she chose MAC’s matte blue-based Ruby Woo lipstick. “It looks good on everyone, from the palest to the darkest girls,” she says. Using a small stiff brush, Montano applied color in short strokes along Rae’s natural lip line, then filled in the rest of her lips. To finish the look, manicurist Adam Slee painted nails hot pink.
GET THE LOOK A brighter blush requires an application that’s different from the typical concentration of color on the apples of your cheeks. Sweep on a C shape from temples to upper cheekbones. “It brings out the bone structure,” says Montano, who used a vibrant orange shade on Rae and suggests hot pinks for pale skin and bright apricots for medium complexions. For a more subdued look in any shade, opt for sheer cream formulas over powders. To contrast Rae’s bright orange cheeks, Slee swiped nails with royal blue polish. Montano finished with sheer pink lipstick.
Jem Mitchell
Sunny Cheeks
1. Kevyn Aucoin The Pure Powder Glow in Fira ($37; nordstrom.com)
GET THE LOOK A little concealer and nude lipstick are all you need to complement an electric eye, says Montano: “You don’t want to pair it with a strong lip or cheek because it could easily look tacky.” To pump up Rae’s brown, almond-shaped eyes, Montano applied six coats of mascara to upper and lower lashes, then went over them with a disposable mascara wand to eliminate clumps. “Just layer, layer, layer until you like the results.” The final touch? Bright coral on Rae’s fingertips.
Jem Mitchell
Peek-A-Blue Lashes
1. Dior Diorshow Mascara in Azure Blue ($25; dior.com)
3. Rimmel London Lasting Finish Pro Nail Enamel in Sunset Orange ($4; rimmellondon for locations)
