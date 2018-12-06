If You Have Fine Hair, You’re Probably Using Conditioner Wrong

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If your hair is flat, you could try a round brush, volumizing spray, or even a few clip-in extensions. If your hair is still flat, the problem could be how you're washing it.

Generally, cleaning your hair typically involves shampoo, conditioner, and de-tangling any knots with a fine-tooth comb. When it comes to flat hair, conditioner is often the culprit. Though it makes your hair soft and shiny, it can also potentially weigh it down. However, this doesn't mean that you need to skip it altogether. New York-based dermatologist Francesca Fusco says to only use it on the tips and ends of your hair to keep it from getting heavy. She also stresses that using the right formula is crucial, too.

You're more likely to end up with weighed-down hair with the wrong conditioner. "For example, an individual who has dandruff should look specifically for a product that is labeled for scalp and hair, such as Dove Dermacare Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner. It contains zinc pyrithione which double duties as a hydrator and flake fighter," she says. As for what to avoid, conditioners with silicones in them coat the hair which weigh it down, and sulfates can over-dry it.

Etienne Sekola, head stylist at the David Mallett Salon in New York says it's also important to make sure your conditioner is completely rinsed out. "If you have fine hair and leave any remnants of conditioner, there will be residue that weighs the hair down and you will lose some volume," Sekola says.

Alternatively, you can forego conditioner all together and still get smooth, shiny hair without the weight by running a bit of argan oil and running it through the ends of your hair. Sekola recommends David Mallet's lightweight Hair Serum, which has nourishing macadamia nut oil in it.

Whether or not you keep using conditioner isn't going to make or break whether or not you're going to have a good hair day — that is, if you're using it right.