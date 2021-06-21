The Anti-Humidity Spray J.Lo's Stylist Trusted for Her Super Bowl Hair Is on Sale for Under $20
The potential for frizz is just a small price to pay for a long, hot summer, but we get it if you'd rather avoid a fuzzy head altogether. You can fight back against hair-raising humidity with the help of Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray: The top-rated product is worth every penny, according to Amazon customers - including those that live in the Deep South - and you'll only pay $20 for it right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
If Color Wow sounds familiar, you may recognize it as the haircare brand trusted by Jennifer Lopez's stylist, Chris Appleton. He famously used the spray for her Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 - you know, the one where she twirled on a pole in the Miami heat. If you recall, no bouncy curl was out of place for the whole epic performance.
Even if you don't have plans to shake it on stage with Shakira this summer, this anti-frizz spray promises to deliver. It uses heat-activated technology and works with your blow dryer to form a "raincoat" over your hair by repelling frizz-causing moisture - it makes water literally bead off your hair when it touches it, according to the brand. The spray also molds each strand so that hair is left sleek and silky after heat styling, not bushy and coarse.
Despite the spray's holding power, it's lightweight, so your hair won't look weighed down or greasy. Best of all, the spray holds its effect for up to three shampoos, so you'll have frizz-free hair even after wash day.
"LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! This product is amazing," says a reviewer. "If you have ever had real Keratin done by a hair stylist and loved it, then this is the next best thing! It sprays on like a fine mist of water. Zero residue! No gummy or greasy feeling. You spray on towel dried hair, brush it through and it is heat activated with the blow dryer. I live in a humid state and this totally stops the FRIZZ even when I am in between Keratin treatments!"
"Wow is right!! I was skeptical on purchasing this but now I am looking to see if I can buy it by the gallon," jokes another shopper. "This product has absolutely transformed my hair and does as it states stays in for three to four washes. I go to the gym, sweat at night, (and just have naturally frizzy hair susceptible to humidity) which constantly causes my hair to curl and frizz throughout the day. Since I've used this it has completely stopped about 99.9 percent of all humidity effects on my hair!"
