Color Guard: The Best Products For Protecting Your Hue

Keeping our bottle blonde hue looking salon-fresh up until our next appointment was once a pipe dream-until the arrival of Redken's Custom-Tone Conditioners ($32 each; redken.com for locations), that is. Simply click the dial on the cap to your desired setting, and the pump will dispense a custom amount of the color-depositing formula depending on how much brassiness needs to be neutralized. The purple-tinted conditioner works best on cool blondes, while the golden version is perfect for preserving warm tones.