5 Classic Short Haircuts That Will Always Be in Style 

Unlike your off-the-shoulder top or the fringed boots you had to have last season, these classic short hairstyles have no expiration date. So if you’re ready to lose length, but have no interest in keeping up with the ever-changing Instagram hair trends, you’ve landed on the right web page. From short and soft pixie cuts to shaggy bobs that hold texture and wave beautifully, these cropped cuts have stood the test of time and will always be in style. Keep scrolling for a few pro hairstylist suggestions to ask for at your next salon appointment.

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: The Modern Perm