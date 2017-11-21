Classic Medium-Length Haircuts That’ll Always Be in Style

Never worry about your hair aging you again. Instead of picking the most trending style of the moment (like you did with the perm back in ’82), consider a cut that has stood the test of time. We’re talking the type of hairstyles that looked good in the ‘50s, ‘70s, in the early aughts, and right now.

And if you’ve come to prefer the medium length genre that hits around your collarbone, you have way more options that just the standard lob. We chatted with celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena, a pro who works with stars like Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer and Mindy Kaling and got the lowdown on five classic looks that you can wear for years to come.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton Finally Debuted the Haircut of the Year