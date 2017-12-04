Classic Long Hairstyles That’ll Never Age You

There’s no cut-off point for having long hair. If you prefer a cut that hits below your collarbone, you should wear it with pride. However, there are a few styles that are the definition of decades (see perms), and maybe a better decision is opting for a look that’ll stand the test of time. Your age shouldn’t determine your length, but your cut also doesn’t need to reveal your birth date.

These classic long hairstyles, layered, blunt, and even accented with flattering fringe, will continue to be no-fail options for years to come. Keep scrolling to get a few pro-approved ideas for your next salon appointment.

VIDEO: 5 Kinds of Hair Extensions