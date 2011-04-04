Classic Hollywood Glamour

Treat hair right out of the shower with Frizz-Ease® Original Hair Serum. A dime-sized drop makes a big difference when applied away from the roots, focusing on lengths and ends of hair for ultra glossy smooth style.
3. Protect From The Heat
Mist hair with Frizz-Ease® Heat Defeat® Protective Styling Spray to shield strands from hair-sizzling heat appliances. Blow dry hair with a big round brush to keep strands smooth. Next, divide hair into sections and wrap around a 1" curling iron working horizontally from the part to create all-over curls. Let curls cool for five minutes to set.
Treat hair right out of the shower with Frizz-Ease® Original Hair Serum. A dime-sized drop makes a big difference when applied away from the roots, focusing on lengths and ends of hair for ultra glossy smooth style.
Advertisement
4 of 5
3. Protect From The Heat
Mist hair with Frizz-Ease® Heat Defeat® Protective Styling Spray to shield strands from hair-sizzling heat appliances. Blow dry hair with a big round brush to keep strands smooth. Next, divide hair into sections and wrap around a 1" curling iron working horizontally from the part to create all-over curls. Let curls cool for five minutes to set.