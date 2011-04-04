Classic Hollywood Glamour

Apr 04, 2011
<p>Classic Hollywood Glamour</p>
Classic Hollywood Glamour

Haven't you always wanted just a little of that smoldering Hollywood style? Get classic red carpet hair with Frizz-Ease Products from The John Frieda Hair Care Experts. It just takes four easy steps and you're on your way to uber-glamour.

1. Start in the Shower
1. Start in the Shower
With Frizz-Ease® Smooth Start® Shampoo and Conditioner. The minute water touches hair, the shampoo and conditioner with Frizz Mending Complex spring into gear for the ultimate in shower smoothing.
2. Treat Hair While Wet
2. Treat Hair While Wet
Treat hair right out of the shower with Frizz-Ease® Original Hair Serum. A dime-sized drop makes a big difference when applied away from the roots, focusing on lengths and ends of hair for ultra glossy smooth style.
3. Protect From The Heat
3. Protect From The Heat
Mist hair with Frizz-Ease® Heat Defeat® Protective Styling Spray to shield strands from hair-sizzling heat appliances. Blow dry hair with a big round brush to keep strands smooth. Next, divide hair into sections and wrap around a 1" curling iron working horizontally from the part to create all-over curls. Let curls cool for five minutes to set.
4. Finish and Set
4. Finish and Set
Next, brush curls with a soft paddle brush for the desired amount of waves. Finish with Frizz-Ease® Moisture Barrier Hair Spray to lock in style and block humidity.
