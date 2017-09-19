The Hydrating Shampoo InStyle's Beauty Writer Swears By 

I'm kind of a jerk to my hair.

My strands are thick, coarse, and extremely dry, and nothing about my styling routine is easy on my hair type. Although I make an effort to throw a hydrating mask on now and then, I use heat tools everyday. To be really honest, sometimes I reach for my curling wand a second time in the evening because I'm OCD and insist on touching up my hair before going out.

If I continue my ways, the outlook for my hair isn't good. My month-old dye job has already started to fade, and I'm experiencing more frizz than usual damage caused by New York humidity. That's where Christophe Robin's Hydrating Shampoo comes in. In an effort to keep my hair hydrated, I'm being just as conscious about the haircare products I'm using as I am with making sure that I drink enough water everyday.

Enriched with aloe vera gel that cleanses hair and nourishes it with vitamins and amino acids, the gentle shampoo works on all hair types and textures. Yes, $34 for a bottle of shampoo probably seems a little steep but hear me out: a dime-sized amount will lather up into enough fluffy suds to cover your entire head and then some.

If you aren't familiar with the haircare brand, it's the namesake brand of the celebrity colorist who counts Tilda Swinton and Catherine Deneuve amongst his longtime clients. Even current reigning celeb hair guru Jen Atkin is a fan, and you'll often find Robin's products amongst her own line, Ouai's, in her style breakouts on Instagram stories.

After one hair wash I felt and saw a difference. My strands felt softer, smoother, and my waves were more defined. What I love most about this shampoo though is that my hair doesn't feel completely stripped immediately after rinsing it out.

One month later and my hair just keeps on getting better.