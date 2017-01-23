Christian Dior's Couture Show Headpieces Are Proof Fairytales Really Do Exist

Fairytales might exist. Well, the kind where horse-drawn carriages turn into pumpkins and glass slippers are totally safe to wear might not, but fairytale hairstyles are definitely a reality. The proof is in the headpieces that just appeared on the Christian Dior Haute Couture runway show in Paris. Magical is an understatement, as models walked down the runway wearing ethereal and intricate headbands adorned with feathers, glittery stars, greenery, flowers, and more.

Need to make your Monday a little bit more mystical? Click through to see some of the prettiest headbands from the show. Even Blair Waldorf would be jealous.