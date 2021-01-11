Chrissy Teigen's Latest Hairstyle May Have Been Inspired by J.Lo
It's an unexpected look — but it works!
While Chrissy Teigen may be one to switch up recipes, the mother-of-two usually sticks with one signature look when it comes to her hair. It looks like 2021 is year that's going to change.
On Jan. 2, the cookbook author debuted lilac hair in a video selfie on her Instagram feed, captioning the post, "well I absolutely have to do this when I get home. I swear I’m okay! I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!"
And it looks like she's kept her promise.
Teigen's purple hair — which was crafted by Los Angeles-based stylists Jayy HairStyles and Irinel de León — made its first comeback on Jan. 10, and while she has confirmed it is in fact a wig, chances are we may be seeing the star in colorful looks more often.
"The wig life ... chose me," she wrote as the photo's caption.
Although Teigen hasn't mentioned who inspired the look (if anyone at all), with the recent Sex and the City reboot news, we can't help but be like Carrie Bradshaw and wonder if she has taken note of some of Jennifer Lopez's recent hairstyles.
Namely, the purple unicorn hair Lopez's go-to stylist Chris Appleton shared on Instagram Christmas Day.
Either way, leave it to some of the most beautiful women on this planet to make one of the most unexpected hair colors look oh so good.