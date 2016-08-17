Chrissy Teigen Wears Turbands, So Obvi I Wear Turbands, Too

Like most people on this planet, I am totally obsessed with Chrissy Teigen. She is living a dreamy life, and I love watching every minute of it. Between her gorgeous baby, her dreamboat husband, and her epic style from her head to her toes (literally, from her hair down to her pedicure, with her garments in between). She's the kinda lady that you yearn to be bffs with, and as a result, you trust the things she does. To exemplify my fervent love for Ms. Teigen, I shall give you this anecdote: I started writing this article 10 times, only to get distracted and fall down the infinitely entertaining rabbit hole that is her Instagram. It's basically to the point where I should avoid writing about her for the sake of my job. I mean...

So, imagine my surprise when I found out in a press release that Chrissy and I have the same taste in a hair accessories. And what is that secret hair accessory? Cult Gaia—more specifically, their gorgeous headwraps.

Back to where it all began - Lake Como, Italy - first came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are. A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 17, 2016 at 12:37am PDT

Apparently, Chrissy splurged on a Cult Gaia headband and she was even seen looking like a Dolce Vita goddess sporting one while vacationing in Lake Como (ugh, jealous) recently.

Back to where it all began - Lake Como, Italy - first came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are. A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 17, 2016 at 12:37am PDT

I happen to be the owner of not one but two Cult Gaia turbands, and they are literally my favorite accessory. First of all, they are in utterly beautiful prints. One has ladybugs and the other is a stunning floral, and I love adding them to my looks for a vintage pin-upy vibe. But even more than that, they cover frizzies in humidity, keep your hair out of your face, and if you missed a wash or haven't had time, it really saves your life and spares you the shame of going into public with strands that are sopping with grease.

Proof that I was born in the wrong in the decade 🐱🕶 📷: @kyleenjames A photo posted by Roxanne Adamiyatt (@mademoiselleroxanne) on Aug 15, 2016 at 5:47am PDT

Oh, and the fact that Chrissy and I had a style go-to in common? Makes me want every Cult Gaia turband in existence.