Kim Kardashian and J.Lo's Hairstylist Shared a Genius Hack for Creating the Perfect Messy Bun

Ah, the messy bun. It's a classic updo hairstyle that looks amazing on everyone — no matter your hair length or texture. However, despite what the name suggests, recreating the perfect messy bun isn't as easy as it sounds.

Creating that chic, messy bun look requires the right balance of effortless mess and polished updo. The looseness, texture, and volume of your bun all have to line up perfectly to give those model-off-duty vibes you're likely trying to achieve.

Otherwise, your messy bun can quickly turn into a top knot that looks too tight and slick, or worse, a hot mess altogether. Luckily, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who's worked with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, J.Lo, and Dua Lipa, has got all of us covered. He recently shared a genius hack that takes all of the guesswork out of creating that perfect messy bun.

Appleton posted the video on Instagram and TikTok, where it amassed one million likes because it's quite literally a fool-proof method that he says works great on thin or thick hair types. The best part? It takes all of maybe two minutes to create. Ahead, learn exactly how to do it.

How to Create the Perfect Messy Bun

In the video, Appleton starts by parting the hair down the middle and creating two high ponytails on each section of hair. Instead of pulling your hair all the way through on the last loop of your ponytail, he says to pull the hair halfway to create a fanned-out bun. You know, like the ones we used to rock in middle school gym class and all throughout the early 2000s? Yeah, that one.

Once you created two fanned-out buns on each side of your head, you're going to cross them over one another and then pin them into place. After you secured your messy bun, Appleton says you can shape your updo any way you'd like, whether you want to fluff the bun to appear more voluminous, style your front baby hairs for a softer look, tuck the ends of the hair into the bun or leave them out for a messier-look. Whatever you decide, Appleton recommends locking it all in with hairspray once you're done to make your hairstyle last. And that's it. The results are nothing short of the most perfect messy bun that you can rest assured knowing you'll get it every single time you try.

VIDEO: Expert-Approved Tips to Make Your Ponytail Look Fuller and More Voluminous

What Other Hair Hacks Should I Know?

For more hair tips, Appleton's TikTok is a goldmine. He's no stranger to sharing brilliant hair hacks, tips, tricks, and advice. Whether you're looking for a fuller and more voluminous ponytail or want insider advice for creating an intricate-looking updo with little effort, you can find a wealth of hair advice that's sure to upgrade your hair styling game. For instance, we're big fans of this easy yet life-changing hack for creating a ponytail that makes you look like you have twice the amount of hair.