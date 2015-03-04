Change Is in the Hair

Mar 04, 2015 @ 3:35 pm
Nicole Richie - Change is in the Hair
Change Is in the Hair

Over the years, Nicole Richie has rocked everything from yellow extensions to French braids to ombré highlights-and she isn't about to stop experimenting. Click through to see what the designer has to say about her ever-evolving hairstyles.

2004
"I have two drawers of head scarves in my closet. They're a go-to for me."

Nicole Richie - Change is in the Hair
2006

"Dark hair accentuates my green eyes. But dyeing it was way too damaging!"

Nicole Richie - Change is in the Hair
2011

"My mom taught me how to do this French fishtail braid when I was a kid."

Nicole Richie - Change is in the Air
2012

"I was at an Academy of Country Music event and it's a big show, so why not big hair?"

