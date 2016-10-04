Chanel Brought Back Your Favorite Middle School Hairstyle

The fashion and beauty world's obsession with nostalgia has done us good. It's essentially given us a way to wear the trends of our childhood, but without the embarrassment. Seriously, hair barrettes have come back in style—they even showed up on the runway during Libertine's Fall/Winter presentation. Glitter is having a moment if we've ever seen one. And do we even have to bring up the phenomenon that was chokers this summer?

Well yesterday, Chanel had their Spring/Summer 2017 show, and as expected, there was beauty inspiration abound. What was not expected was that Karl Lagerfeld basically brought back the middle school side-pony.

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Peter White/Gett

A side-pony, we should add, that was accented with an upgraded and infinitely more chic version of our childhood charmed colorful hair-tie and a sideways baseball cap.

Now if that doesn't scream '90s, I don't know what does.

RELATED: You NEED to See Zosia Mamet's Wedding Hair

We'll either be adding this into our regular rotation or using this as inspo for some sort of nostalgic Halloween costume. Either way, thanks, Karl!