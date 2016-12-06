Chanel Just Made a Strong Case for Floral Hair Accessories

Chanel's beyond-gorgeous hair accessories from the Métiers d'Art show in Paris are seriously making us want to get our Blair Waldorf on. Models took over the Ritz Paris hotel today, clad in the label's pre-fall designs, which were topped off with floral hair accessories that would put any Coachella flower crown to shame. The headpieces were the brainchild of Karl Lagerfeld and hairstylist Sam McKnight, who decided to switch the label's signature camellia blossom for sets of oversized roses, resulting in the playfully elegant updos lining the runway—all of which were practically made for Pinterest.

The Gabrielle Chanel-inspired lineup didn't come without a few celebrity cameos. Stars like Cara Delevingne, Pharrell, Lily-Rose Depp, and Sofia Richie walked the runway, and Pharrell even worked a headpiece of his own. We wouldn't have expected anything less, really. Scroll down to see a few of our favorite looks that prove the floral hair accessory isn't dead.