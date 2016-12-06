Chanel Just Made a Strong Case for Floral Hair Accessories

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 06, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

Chanel's beyond-gorgeous hair accessories from the Métiers d'Art show in Paris are seriously making us want to get our Blair Waldorf on. Models took over the Ritz Paris hotel today, clad in the label's pre-fall designs, which were topped off with floral hair accessories that would put any Coachella flower crown to shame. The headpieces were the brainchild of Karl Lagerfeld and hairstylist Sam McKnight, who decided to switch the label's signature camellia blossom for sets of oversized roses, resulting in the playfully elegant updos lining the runway—all of which were practically made for Pinterest.

The Gabrielle Chanel-inspired lineup didn't come without a few celebrity cameos. Stars like Cara Delevingne, Pharrell, Lily-Rose Depp, and Sofia Richie walked the runway, and Pharrell even worked a headpiece of his own. We wouldn't have expected anything less, really. Scroll down to see a few of our favorite looks that prove the floral hair accessory isn't dead.

1 of 9 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Dark Roses

Lily-Rose Depp worked moody, ink-toned blossoms complemented by black netting.

2 of 9 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Blossoming Updo

With her layers tied back with a large black ribbon, a set of pink flowers finished Cara Delevingne's look.

3 of 9 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Monochromatic Petals

The noir roses looked even more graphic against the tawny beige ensemble.

4 of 9 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Night Blooming

A duo of oversized navy and black flowers are complemented the netted overlay veiling the eyes.

5 of 9 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Pretty in Pink

One model wore two jumbo roses, positioning one directly on top, and another alongside the back of her head.

6 of 9 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Black and White Roses

Sofia Richie's stunning headpiece featured black and white petals.

7 of 9 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Veiled Statement

For the white netted headpiece, the dark florals were positioned at the back of the head.

8 of 9 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Coming Up Roses

The larger botanicals were anchored on the back on Lindsey Wixson's head, just above her ponytail.

9 of 9 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Pharrell's Mini-Headpiece

Even Pharrell got in on the fun, naturally. The star's bejeweled headpiece was decidedly smaller, sitting directly on his crown.

