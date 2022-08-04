I'm a Haircare Novice, but This Revitalizing Serum Makes It Easy to Care for My Curls

It quickly tames frizz and gives my strands a boost.

By Amanda Edelman
Published on August 4, 2022

As someone who has fine, frizzy hair that often ends up in a distraught tangle (deep-frying it at the salon probably didn't help, either), I've never really embraced my curls. Instead of taking care of them, I avoided the problem — but fortunately that's not the case anymore thanks to Ceremonia's Pequi Curl Activator, which has made me fall in love with my strands again.

The milky serum from the buzzy Latinx-owned brand is formulated to moisturize and define curls. Made with pequi, a Brazilian superfruit that's packed with vitamins and minerals, murumuru butter, a rich emollient, and acai extract, which adds glossiness and protects strands, the serum revives my curls when they need a boost and quickly tames any signs of summer-activated frizz with ease. It has a lightweight consistency and a subtle, airy scent that's non-irritating to my sensitive scalp.

Pequi Curl Activator
Shop now: $27; credobeauty.com

When using the product, Ceremonia recommends using your fingers to individually wrap each curl and finishing with a diffuser, but I typically go for a simpler air-dry method on a daily basis. I use the serum on my damp hair after a wash day, but it also works on dry hair when my curls need a lift. I use less than a dime-sized amount due to my fine hair, so the bottle will last me a while.

I'm not the only one who has seen good results with the Pequi Curl Activator. One person wrote that it made their curls "look defined and healthy" for the first time, while another customer raved that it helped their damaged curls after a bad bleach job. "My curls were [silky] smooth like they hadn't been in years," they wrote.

As someone who has cycled through many haircare brands, I'm happy to have finally found one that actually works. After discovering Ceremonia's curl activator, I've come to love the entire haircare line as well. All of the products are filled with nourishing, revitalizing, and clean ingredients that truly make a difference in the shine, density, and pattern of my curls.

The Pequi Curl Activator really changed the game for me, and it might help you if you're in a similar situation, too. Shop it for $27 at Credo, here.

