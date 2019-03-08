Whatever your personal hair part preference, it can't go unnoticed that the center part is having a moment. It was front and center on the Oscars red carpet, and it one of the most popular looks on fashion week runways, too.

Given that current trends like curtain bangs, shaggy layers, and sleek hair all come from the '70s, it was only a matter of time before everyone starting wearing this look from the decade.

"When you think back to the late '60s and '70s, you think plaids, bright bold prints, and high-waisted bell bottoms. You also think of sleek straight hair, flowing back shags, and curtain bangs, all these paired with a strong center parting," says Amy Clark, hairstylist at Rob Peetoom Salon in Brooklyn, New York.

We saw it all on the streets during New York and Paris Fashion Week. Whether you love it or hate it, the center part is back in full force. This look exudes confidence, power, and boldness, all of which we want.

For anyone who believes the myth that the center part is "hard to pull off" or thinks you need a "symmetrical face" to wear one, switching your part is an easy (free!) solution to the urge to completely change your hair every spring. A center part can dramatically change your current bob, lob, or long layers, and make it feel like you got an entirely new haircut.

In reality, the only difficult thing about a center part is making it. The look works on all face shapes and can draw attention to your favorite features. To get your part in the right place, Clark says to use your nose as a guide. With a rat tail comb (one that has a pointy end), go back to the crown from the hairline and you'll end up with a strong center part.

Anyone who's new to the center part might have to train their hair to stay in place. Clark suggests running a blow dryer over the hairline and front of your hair after you've parted it. "You can then pin the pieces down and let them cool to set the part and avoid any pesky cowlicks," she says.

As for how to wear your center part, the choices are endless because virtually any hairstyle looks great with one. The proof: the following ten celebs' center part looks.

