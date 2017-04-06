6 Celebrity-Inspired Updos to Copy on Prom Night

Prom season is in full effect. If you have your dress, shoes, and accessories locked down, the only thing left (other than a date) is the right hairstyle to complete your look for the dance.

While prom hair has come a long way from the stiff hair-sprayed and over-gelled upods you've seen in your parents' yearbooks, trying too get too intricate when doing your hair for the main event can go wrong quicker than tripping in your new heels.

To take some of the stress out of your prom planning, we've rounded up six simple celebrity-approved updos that you'll love, no matter your personal style. Keep scrolling to find which star's style you'll be dying to copy on prom night.