Zendaya Is Killing the Braid Game (Per Usual)    

Most people look back at their teenage years with some level of embarrassment and with "why did anyone let me do that" feelings. Well, most people... but probably not Zendaya.

Zendaya is only 19, but she's already managed to do more this year with her life in one year alone than we have in like 20— for example, she inspired Celine Dion to revamp her fashion look, started her shoe line Daya by Zendaya, and inspired our beauty #lewks every single day. Yesterday Zendaya continued on her mission of making us eternally envious of her by posting an Instagram sporting the best hair we've seen this week.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen's Sci-fi Braid Is All of The Hair Inspo

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 11, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

RELATED: Willow Smith Is Back to Long Hair, and We Are Obsessed

We saw this and nearly lost it, because seriously how did she get hair that amazingly beautiful?! The braid work is intricate and impeccable—quite frankly it's giving us life as we try to get through the rest of this Friday. Not to mention every other thing that is going on this photo... the nails, the BROWS, that eyeliner?! Seriously we need Zendaya to give us some pointers stat because we are definitely copying this for our weekend look like rn.