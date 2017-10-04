Daily Beauty Buzz: Zendaya’s High Half-Up Pony

The Clueless bobby pin-adorned blowout on Bella Hadid isn’t the only ‘90s hairstyle making a comeback. We’ve seen scrunchies, double buns, and now thanks to Zendaya, the high half-up ponytail is back in the spotlight. Relive the glory days of the 8th grade and channel the singer who wore a modern take on the voluminous and playful updo to an event for the New York Film Festival.

Unlike Full House's DJ Tanner, who would have undoubtedly preferred more teasing and maybe some barrel bangs, Zendaya pulled the top section of her hair into a sleek ponytail, camouflaging the base of the pony with a section of hair. As for the hair she left down, it was styled in full, loose, and soft curls with lots of body.

But Zendaya isn’t the only celebrity to break out this blast from the past in recent weeks—Rihanna is an an avid adopter. It’s also the perfect style if you feel more confident with your hair down, but you still want it pulled out of your face.

As for her makeup, Zendaya’s full, groomed brows were the focal point, while the rest of her look featured fluttery lashes, highlight placed delicately in the inner corners of her eyes, and a glossy lip. To get a similar makeup look, stick to neutrals for your shadow, and try out a lengthening and curling mascara like CoverGirl Bombshell Curvaceous Mascara ($9; target.com), which features a dual-ended wand that curls and volumizes.