Zayn Malik Totally Channeled Eminem with His Latest Haircut

Will the real Zayn Malik please stand up? If you were a fan of the star's long luscious and highlighted hair, we have some bad news for you. Well, it’s gone. Maybe he wanted to embrace summer, maybe he just got tired of conditioning it, or maybe just really loves Eminem's hair aesthetic, but regardless of the reason, the singer traded in his lengthy strands for a shorter, very blonde cut—and made the debut on Instagram, duh.

Zayn Malik/Instagram

We know by now that Malik has a thing for bleaching his hair. He’s worn a platinum buzz cut, and then a haircut with shaved sides and longer platinum strands on top. Most recently, he let his hair grow out completely and added in blonde highlights. Now, the blonde color is again concentrated on the top, but his natural darker hair color is still peaking through on his shaved sideburns.

Maybe blondes really do have more fun?

As for his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, her hair transformation has gone in the complete opposite direction. Once a California honey blonde, Hadid has fully transitioned into the bronde category. But then again, her hair seems to have this magical ability to change colors depending on the light shining on it. Supermodels, what can't they do?