You've Gotta See What Justin Bieber Just Did to His Hair

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

You better belieb it looks good.

Kelly Bryant
May 02, 2016 @ 6:00 am
After coming under fire for the blond dreadlocks he recently sported, Justin Bieber decided to make his next hair change decidedly less controversial, and we think you’re going to like his new ‘do.

Bieber took to Insta to show off his latest look and the results are pretty hot, tbh. Of course, there may be some fans who miss his lengthier strands, but we’re feeling this look on the singer.

If you prefer your Biebs shaggier, don’t fret, this guy doesn’t seem to stick with one look for very long these days. We’re pretty sure he’ll be surprising us with a different style in the not-so-distant future.

