You're Going To Want To Copy Lucy Hale's Floral Up-Do, STAT

Mike Pont

Braids, flowers and jewles included.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 13, 2016 @ 10:34 am

Flower crowns died a very quick death, in one Coachella and out the next. If you've been mourning the loss of floral hair accessories, then this look is especially for you. Kristin Ess, a celebrity hairstylist — the same one behind that amazing rose gold hair color that Ashley Tisdale debuted last week, shared a photo on her Instagram of the amazing floral braided up-do she did on Lucy Hale, and it was too good to stay mum about. 

Related: Two Ice Cream-Themed Makeup Collections Are Coming Your Way

Related: Meow Meow Tweet Is Changing the Natural Deodorant Game

The look is romantic and polished, while still being messy enough that it doesn't look overdone. Not only are there bunches of flowers in her hair, but also jeweled embellishments, and a loose braid. It's like Ess found a way to incorporate every good hair idea into one up-do. We also love that the up-do perfectly complements Lucy's bow tattoo. That's just the cherry on top, no?

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!