You Need to See Amber Rose's Wavy Blonde Bob

We've come to expect a lot from Amber Rose—body positivity, feminism, and not to mention, impeccable makeup and killer outfits. The one thing we usually don't see from her are frequent changes from her short blonde hair. Well, Amber Rose just switched things up a bit with a new hairstyle, debuting it on her talk show, The Amber Rose Show.

She shared a series of photos on her Instagram of herself with lob-length platinum blonde waves, as well as bright blue contacts and purple lipstick. Side note: Can we please get the exact shade of that matte lipstick, please?!

Hoes be Winning 🙌🏽#AmberRoseShow Friday Nights 11pm on @vh1 😍 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT

The iconic Hollywood hairstyle was done by hairstylist Tony Medina, who specializes in retro glamour (his clients include burlesque queen Dita Von Teese and Tess Holiday). We wouldn't get too used to this look, though. It seems like this ‘do was only for Amber Rose's new talk show hosting gig. Guess we'll have to wait and see!