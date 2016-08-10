Willow Smith Is Back to Long Hair, and We Are Obsessed 

When Willow Smith first transitioned into her short hair we were a lit bit shaken — how was she going to whip her hair back and forth? The,n when we saw how amazing she looked we did a double take and pretty much ever since she's been serving serious hair envy with a multitude of short hair looks. After we grew so accustomed to her short hair, Willow surprised us yesterday by sharing two photos of herself on Instagram with longer braided locks.

Considering that Willow Smith is only fifteen, it's even more remarkable that she's already made her stamp in both the beauty and fashion world, which we can only assume is the prerequisite for being the face of Chanel. Willow is a total beauty chameleon, transitioning between different aesthetics and #lewks, but recently she's been sticking to variations of short hair. Unsurprisingly, Willow's return to long hair looks amazing and debunks the idea that short hair is summer hair. Seems like we'll be obsessing over Willow forever, because seriously, we don't know if we've ever seen her and not thought #goals.