Vanessa Hudgens Is Now a Redhead

Dobrina Zhekova
Aug 25, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

These days, Vanessa Hudgens is changing up her hairstyle pretty much every few weeks. And in all honesty, why not? If you're feeling it and want a new look, do what works for you. But back to you, V... 

Last time we checked in with Vanessa, the actress was wearing a short brunette lob on a girls-only night out with BFF Ashley Tisdale, but that only lasted until today. Apparently Hudgens has already ditched her lob in favor of a much longer red 'do (with the help of extensions, of course). The Grease actress took to Snapchat to show off her new wavy locks, where we got a quick peek of the vibrant hair color.

But we really shouldn't be that surprised at the color and cut switch-up. First, it's Vanessa, a woman who consistenly provides hair and makeup (and faux tattoo) inspiration to the world and her fans.

Second, she did hint at the makeover about a week ago when she told us she had texted her hairstylist, saying she wanted to do "something fun."

And what can be more fun than mermaid hair?!

