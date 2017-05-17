Vanessa Hudgens Just Got the Bob You’ve Always Wanted 

While we’re still debating just a little summer trim, Vanessa Hudgens, a woman always up for a hair dare, just got the most dramatic summer haircut we’ve seen yet. The celebrity ventured into hairstylist Nikki Lee's NINE ZERO ONE Salon and emerged out with a textured chin-length bob.

"She wanted something fresh and fun for the Billboard Awards! Nothing better than blunt texture to make you feel chic and sassy!" said Lee of the new look.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP; vanessahudgens/Instagram

Hudgens is actually the host of the upcoming Billboard Awards, and we’re dying to see how she styles the fresh bob for its official red carpet debut. Curls? Super sleek à la Kim K.W.? A little bit of texture? They're all viable options.

This isn't the first time we've seen her with this length, though. Hudgens is something of a hair chameleon, regularly switching up her look with extensions.

To add to the excitement, and because it's 2017, Hudgens documented her haircut on social media, posting pictures on both Snapchat and Instagram and complete with cat selfie filter.