Up, Up and Away!
Up, Up and Away!
Once reserved for prom queens and beauty-pageant contestants, the mini half-up, half-down look is enjoying a major renaissance in Hollywood these days.
Up, Up and Away!
“It’s sort of Brigitte Bardot meets Valley of the Dolls,” says celebrity stylist Ken Paves, who created Eva Longoria’s retro do.
Up, Up and Away!
The trick to getting the look right? Avoid excessive teasing.
Up, Up and Away!
“If you have too much height in the front, it can go Valley girl really quickly,” Paves warns.
Up, Up and Away!
Once reserved for prom queens and beauty-pageant contestants, the mini half-up, half-down look is enjoying a major renaissance in Hollywood these days.
Up, Up and Away!
“It’s sort of Brigitte Bardot meets Valley of the Dolls,” says celebrity stylist Ken Paves, who created Eva Longoria’s retro do.
Up, Up and Away!
The trick to getting the look right? Avoid excessive teasing.
Up, Up and Away!
“If you have too much height in the front, it can go Valley girl really quickly,” Paves warns.
