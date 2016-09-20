Try On the Best Hair Looks from the 2016 Emmys

Splash News
InStyle.com
Sep 20, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

From ethereal updo's to voluminous blowouts, plenty of stars made a strand statement on the red carpet last night. If you're curious to see how you would look in these styles, look no further. InStyle's Hollywood Makeover Tool will allow you to test the waters to see what 'do could work for you IRL without any commitment...and no glam squad required either. Get ready to test drive potential wedding looks, party styles and more. You're welcome!

1 of 13 Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Sarah Paulson

2 of 13 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

3 of 13 John Shearer/WireImage

4 of 13 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Angela Bassett

5 of 13 Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

6 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maise Williams

7 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Viola Davis

8 of 13 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Amy Poehler

9 of 13 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell

10 of 13 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

America Ferrera

11 of 13 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Michelle Dockery

12 of 13 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Ellie Kemper

13 of 13 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Joanne Froggett

