Tia Mowry Showed Off Her Gray Hairs While on Vacation
Which were braided into gorgeous cornrows, no less.
Tia Mowry may be the kind of girl who loves to play with wigs and weaves, but she has no problem stripping it all down every now and again. And she did just that on a recent family vacation to Hawaii.
Seeing as Mowry spent much of her childhood on the islands, it certainly doesn't come as a surprise that she would go back to her roots for a trip — both when it comes to her family ties to Maui and her vacation hair.
In an adorable selfie with her dad Tim Mowry on Jul. 17, the Sister Sister star showed off her gorgeous gray hairs, which were braided into cornrows. She paired the style with thick, gold hoop earrings and aviator sunglasses.
"As our #hawaii #vacation comes to an end, I just want to give a HUGE shoutout to my #dad," Mowry wrote as a sweet caption for the pic. "The last time we were in #hawaii together as a family was when I was a kid! I just want to say thank you for being the best #grandpa to my children. Seeing you build relationships with #cairo and @creehardrict brings me so much #joy Thank you for being you pops! We 💕 you so much!"
Earlier on during her trip, Mowry shared another set of photos — which all showed off her gray hairs and braids as well — in honor of her 43rd birthday.
"#sunkissed This is #43!" she wrote on Instagram. "Even though my #birthday was a few days ago, I just wanted to take the time and say #thankyou! Time comes at you fast! Do what #love NOW! It's never too late. Don't waste your time on things that don't matter. Practice #selflove and #selfcare! I #love you guys! #life is to be lived! 🌈🌺🌸 #sun#hawaii"
And clearly, Mowry is living her life to the fullest.