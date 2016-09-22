The Weeknd Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

When we think about celebrities with truly standout hair, The Weeknd comes to mind. The man, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has been synonymous with his signature dreadlocks. But apparently life as we know it has come to an end because the musician got a major hair cut.

The Weeknd debuted his freshly shortened 'do on Instagram when he posted the cover of his upcoming album Starboy, and while we're mourning the loss of his hair, we have to admit he looks pretty damn handsome.

Not since Lin Manuel-Miranda chopping off his Hamilton ponytail have we been so affected by a male celebrity changing up his look, but here we are.

It's a surprise move since The Weeknd has previously mentioned that he felt like the lengthy dreadlocks set him apart from the pack, and if he cut his hair he'd look just like everyone else which would be a major bore. Let us reassure you, friend, you are anything but boring with your new cut.

So far his girlfriend Bella Hadid hasn't weighed in on the style change but we're dying to hear her thoughts. Although we're guessing she loves The Weeknd (errr...Abel) just as he is.