Taraji P. Henson Debuted a New Hair Color at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Is there any better place than a red carpet to debut a new hair color? If you're Taraji P. Henson, the answer is "no". After a break from this year's award season where the Empire star delived a number of glam, wavy bob moments, Henson returned to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet with a lighter, brighter shade.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Henson went back to blonde with a warm, rich shade that was styled sleek and straight by her stylist Tymothe Wallace. What's more impressive is that her hair managed to stay smooth and flyaway-free despite the rain and hail that caused the stars to hit a pause on their red carpet arrivals. File it under further proof that Henson can flawless pull off any look.

It goes without saying that Cookie Lyon would approve of this fierce new look. To see more of this year's celebrity hair transformations, click through our gallery.