The Spring 2018 Hair Trend That Works for Every Length

Plug in your flat iron if you haven't yet because super straight hair isn't going anywhere this spring. Last year's Cher-inspired trend has evolved and is now inclusive of every length from chin-grazing bobs to seriously long and every cut in-between.

While straight hair has never disappeared completely, there's been an emphasis on beachy, undone waves for the past few years. Now, perhaps boomeranging off of all of the '90s hair accessories that are making a comeback, flat irons are getting another 15 minutes of fame as spring 2018's must-have styling tool.

"Hairstyles are changing every two to three years, and we recycle looks from years up to decades ago," says Mincho Pacheco, master hairstylist and colorist at James Joseph Salon. "During the past three years we've been seeing the same look and trends for hair like bayalage and tossed, beachy waves."

"The 90’s are on trend and influencing fashion on the runways which means straight hair is back along with it," adds Jon Reyman, co-founder of Spoke & Weal Salons. "The textured undone waves have been on trend for several seasons and this 90’s sleek look gives woman versatility and a simple way to switch up their look."

Now over 20 years after bone-straight hair peaked, Pacheco points out that we're seeing so many flyaway-free looks now because women are feeling the need for a change, and they're simple, elegant, and polished.

If you want to wear the trend, Reyman recommends getting your hair cut dry and straight so that you have an accurate length with strong, crisp lines. "It is key to make sure you have a sharp haircut to go along with wearing your hair straight and smooth," he says. It's also key to apply a heat protectant before reaching for any hot tools.

Need visuals of the trend? The 2018 Oscars red carpet was full of them. Taraji P. Henson's asymmetrical bob to Nicole Kidman's center part and long layers are just a few examples of how you can wear the trend this season.

Keep scrolling to see which of Hollywood's biggest have invested in a more powerful flat iron for spring 2018.

