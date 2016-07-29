Sophie Turner Did a Little Something to Her Hair—and You NEED to See It

If Sophie Turner, AKA Sansa Stark, is known for one physical trait, it is probably her gorgeous red hair. She pulls it off with aplomb, not to mention it perfectly suits her fair complexion. Forget the fact that it is one of the calling cards of the Game of Thrones character that catapulted her to fame in the first place. But obviously, in the off season, we can't expect Sophie Turner to wear exclusively braids and prance around on horseback because she and Jon Snow have finally taken back the north.

RELATED: You'll Probably Want to Eat Lano's New Lip Balm— It's That Good

Oh heavens, no. Winter may be here, but Turner's red hair isn't anymore (maybe it's summering in Dorne, heheh.) More specifically, in one of our daily Instagram perusals, we noticed this little gem that Turner posted this afternoon and we were floored.

I did a thing..... 💆🏼 A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jul 29, 2016 at 10:14am PDT

Honestly, had we not known better, at first glance we would have assumed this was another winner from this past season of Game of Thrones... Daenerys Targaryen, first of her name. After all, if Sansa is known for her red mane, then Khaleesi is for sure known for her icy, almost silver, white hair.

RELATED:So THAT's How Kylie Gets Those Lashes

As of right now, we don't know what inspired the change (could she be channeling the Queen of Mereen?) What we do know, though, is that we are o-b-s-e-s-s-e-d. Maybe she'll send us a raven with an explanation... sigh, a girl can dream.