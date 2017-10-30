Daily Beauty Buzz: Sophia Bush's Celestial Hair Pin 

Fact: glitter is having a moment. The sparkly stuff can credit its 15 minutes in the spotlight to KiraKira, everyone's favorite shine-enhancing app. Planning your outfit around a potential KiraKira moment has become equally important as choosing your lipstick or if you're going to wear your hair up or down.

Case in point: Sophia Bush gave the loose, wavy hairstyle she wore to Unicef's Next Generation Masquerade Ball over the weekend an orbital twist by adding a celestial hair pin to the left side of her hair—a look that's just waiting to be given the KiraKira treatment.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

RELATED: Sophia Bush Shares the Best Career Advice She's Ever Received from Women

Even though the event took place over Halloween weekend, Bush's move would totally work for any holiday party you RSVP to. After styling your hair in loose waves using a curling wand like ghd's Curve Creative Curl Wand ($199; nordstrom.com) on your mid-lengths to ends, simply clip a sparkly constellation-inspired pin to your style. We love Jennifer Behr's crystal Galaxy Barrette ($495; jenniferbehr.com).

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

While Bush nailed the glitter trend, she also tackled monochromatic makeup, too. Red can be one of the trickiest eye makeup shades, but the actress managed to pull it off like it's no big deal. Bush wore a shimmery burgundy shadow haloed around her eyes, and paired it with red lipstick that had the same cool undertones as her eye makeup. She kept the rest of her look simple and clean with groomed brows and minimal blush.

Screenshot her look now and save yourself the stress when it comes to getting ready for last minute holiday parties this year.