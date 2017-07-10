Sofia Vergara Now Has the Most Perfect Bangs 

While most brunettes update their signature hair look for the summer by going lighter with highlights, Sofia Vergara opted for a risker look by getting bangs. Yes, you read that correctly, the Modern Family star's center part is no more.

Vergara ditched her signature hair part for a set of soft, eye-grazing forehead fringe, and shared her new style on Instagram over the weekend with a selfie captioned: "New haircut gracias !!#kellyklain." Anyone who's ever had bangs knows that humidity is a set of fringe's worst kryptonite, so we appreciate Vergara's brave hair act.

New haircut 😁gracias !!#kellyklain💇🏽 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Bangs aren't the only new addition to Vergara's look. It also appears that her stylist added a few face-framing layers to the actress's cut, along with some fresh buttery blonde highlights.

What's more unexpected is the inspiration behind Vergara's new hairstyle. In another Instagram post Vergara poked fun at her new cut by pulling her hair up into a set of pigtails to channel the character La Chilindrina from the Mexican sitcom El Chavo del Ocho. "I stole her look," Vergara captioned the photo.

I stole her look😂#lachilindrina😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Great comedic timing and killer hair? Yup, that's just a few of the reasons why we love Vergara.