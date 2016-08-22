Sofia Richie Just Chopped Her Hair

Sofia Richie—ya know, Nicole Richie's little sis—just made a major change to her once lengthy mane. Just days before she turns 18 (her birthday is August 24), the model hit up celeb hairdresser Andy Lecompte for a fresh new look. Because if there's any way to kick off a bday, it's with a game-changing haircut. Trust us...

Yup we chopped it @andylecompte A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Aug 19, 2016 at 7:29pm PDT

Lecompte chopped a fair amount off of Richie's length, adding some soft face-framing layers at the front. The look is gorgeous and Richie's hair has never looked healthier. She debuted her new 'do on Instagram, adding simply, "Yup we chopped it," while tagging Lecompte.

Besides the length, which is ideal when you're not ready to totally give up your length, we were majorly into the fact that she kept her grown-out darker roots peaking out. The contrast of the dark brunette with the platinum blonde is 100 percent.

We love a girl who isn't afraid to take a style risk, of course when you're in the hands of the best it probably makes taking those chances a little easier.