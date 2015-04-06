whitelogo
Apr 06, 2015 @ 3:05 pm
"It's romantic and soft, but it doesn't overpower the face," says hairstylist Robert Vetica of the tousled, asymmetrical bun he created for Naomi Watts.
TIP Secure hair in an off-center ponytail first, then twist and pin into a knot.
