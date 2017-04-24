Short, Wavy Hairstyles That Will Make You Ditch Your Flatiron

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 24, 2017

Going short for summer doesn’t just apply to hemlines—it’s a seasonal given for haircuts as well. And with spring beauty’s glorious low-maintenance vibe, combined with the fact that a new beach spray launches seemingly every day, treating your bob, lob, or even pixie to a tousled, wavy, and undone style is a must. If these celebrity looks don't convince you to ditch your flatiron and call up your salon, we don't know what will.

1 of 8 Karwai Tang/Getty

Nina Dobrev

When this Vampire Diaries star cut off her hair, we were shocked. But after seeing her rock the cropped ‘do with a deep side-part and voluminous waves, we were shocked she didn’t take the plunge sooner. 

2 of 8 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Taraji P. Henson

Go for big time volume like Taraji with Hollywood waves instead of summer’s classic beach variety. 

3 of 8 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne went with a singular slight bend mid-way down the lengths of her hair, and it made her entire look. 

4 of 8 Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Lucy Hale

It’s no secret: Lucy Hale’s bob is an Internet sensation. Oh, and it looks just as good with a ripple effect as it does sleek and straight. 

5 of 8 David Livingston/Getty

Kelly Rowland

Thick, blunt bangs like Kelly Rowland’s can completely transform a wavy bob. 

6 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West

Kim K.W’s beachy waves almost seem wet, mimicking what your hair would look like after emerging from the salt water. 

7 of 8 Amanda Edwards/Getty

Gabrielle Union 

Gabrielle Union left the ends of her tousled waves straight to create this undone chin-length style. 

8 of 8 JP Yim/Getty for Michael Kors

Kendall Jenner

If you have hair that dries naturally straight, Kendall Jenner’s lob-length haircut should be your main source of inspo. Let it air-dry and mist in a lightweight wave spray for a tousled vibe.

