Short Hairstyles That Are Downright Perfect for Thick Hair

Your thick hair type doesn’t just play into what shampoo you pick up at the drugstore—it can also dictate your entire cut. If going short is the goal, your bountiful head of hair is in luck because there are a variety of chic Hollywood-approved styles that are ultra flattering and will work for your hair type.

"Short styles work on all types of hair," explains Frank Rizzieri, editorial stylist and co-owner of FOURTEENJAY. "The variable is whether or not there is any curl, frizz, or unruly texture in the hair. In that case, if shorter hair is the goal, some type of retexturing service may be required."

One of Rizzieri’s favorite looks for thick hair is a disconnected undercut, which Katy Perry was wearing before she went even shorter. "This works well with thicker hair because it technically 'de-bulks' the hair and prevents it from looking puffy." He tends to make these cuts with a razor to blend, add texture and movement, and remove weight, similar to the styles worn by Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence.

Moroccanoil Celebrity Stylist Bryce Scarlett recommends Michelle Williams’s famous pixie cut for thick hair. "At that short length you don't have to fight unwanted volume," he added. Another favorite? Look to Lily Collins’s short, choppy hair. "When you have a lot of hair and you decide to go short, you want to stay away from anything blunt."

As for products, Rizzieri likes to use formulas that enhance the shape or texture of the cut, like Aveda Phomollient ($21; nordstrom.com) or Aveda Control Paste ($29; nordstrom.com) to add in separation and create variation. Scarlett often reaches for Moroccanoil Molding Cream. "It's great for keeping your haircut sleek and giving weight to hair that may otherwise be too full," he says.

If you are ready to shed some inches, keep scrolling to check out a few of the best cropped options for thick hair.

